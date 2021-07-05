Heat and humidity return for start of the week

Sunny, hot, and humid today

Temperatures and humidity rise this week

Late week rain and storms likely

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

The humidity continues to rise today leading to a hot and humid day. Afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 80s with lower 90s along and East of the Blue Ridge. Rain chances will remain limited to the higher elevations with most dry and mostly sunny. A slightly higher rain chance is possible by Wednesday afternoon as a front approaches from the Northwest and Elsa slides up from the South.

3 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The second half of the week remains influenced by an approaching cold front along with potential tropical moisture from Elsa. The current forecast has Elsa making landfall along Florida’s west coast by midweek, then moving northward into the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday which would bring a higher chance of rainfall late in the week.

Most models have favored a more southerly path away from our area with Elsa passing to our east. Still, the combination of additional tropical moisture and a nearby front should increase our afternoon storm chances during this period. Winds are not likely to be an issue other than in stronger storms.

Tropical Storm Elsa Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

We will know more as the system approaches the United States early in the week. Those headed to the East Coast beaches will certainly want to pay attention to the forecast.