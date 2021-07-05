Advertisement

I-81N crash causes Rockbridge County delays

The crash is located at mile marker 205.7 and is leading to the Rockbridge County stretch of I-81N being impacted.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash in Augusta County is causing multiple miles of backups for drivers on I-81N. Both the north right shoulder and lane are closed Monday.

