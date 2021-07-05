Advertisement

‘James River Relief’ program returns for second year

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hospital workers can once again take a free paddle down the James River this summer.

The James River Alliance is continuing its James River Relief program.

Last year over 100 hospital workers were able to ride free through many different outfitters.

In the Charlottesville area, the Rivanna River Company and the James River Reeling and Rafting in Scottsville are participating in the program.

“It’s just so important to be able to offer these programs that give them a little boost so that they can make the connections with nature happen and they can really get that sort of relaxation and fulfillment and healing that you get that nature offers that nothing else does,” Erin Hillert of the James River Association said.

