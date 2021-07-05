New Lynchburg mural painted at Vector Space

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural has been painted outside of one Lynchburg organization.

The mural was just painted outside of Vector Space.

The art is a collaboration of area teenage students.

Vector Space says a number of ideas were mixed together to create the final product.

“The cityscape was one person’s proposal and the make, share, learn was someone else’s idea and then the hands came from a different person so it’s really a culmination of various people’s input,” said Elise Spontarelli, executive director.

The mural was part of one of several summer camps they’re doing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.