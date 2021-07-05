Advertisement

New Lynchburg mural painted at Vector Space

The mural at Vector Space.
The mural at Vector Space.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural has been painted outside of one Lynchburg organization.

The mural was just painted outside of Vector Space.

The art is a collaboration of area teenage students.

Vector Space says a number of ideas were mixed together to create the final product.

“The cityscape was one person’s proposal and the make, share, learn was someone else’s idea and then the hands came from a different person so it’s really a culmination of various people’s input,” said Elise Spontarelli, executive director.

The mural was part of one of several summer camps they’re doing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Missing New River kayaker found dead
Daniel Norwood mugshot
Bedford woman dead, man arrested after shooting Saturday night
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Jogger missing out of Patrick County
Fireworks
2021 fireworks and Independence Day celebrations
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

With the Fourth of July holiday, the summer travel season is hitting its stride. And more...
Summer travel rebounds as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates lay groundwork for fall campaign
Elsa's rainfall will be less than .50" locally with the highest totals along the coast.
Monday, July 5 - Evening Forecast
One dead following Campbell County crash
Virginia State Police say Fourth of July weekend has been busy
Virginia State Police encourages people to take things slow as Fourth of July weekend ends