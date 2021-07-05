One dead following Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2003 Honda Accord is dead after a July 4 crash.

State Police say they responded to Leesville Road, less than a mile south of Charldon Drive, and found the car off of the road. The vehicle flipped multiple times after hitting a culvert.

Speed played a role in the wreck.

Tabitha F. White, 37 of Lynchburg, was not wearing a seatbelt. The victim was thrown from the Accord and died at the scene of the crash.

