One dead following Campbell County crash

Speed played a role in the wreck.
(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2003 Honda Accord is dead after a July 4 crash.

State Police say they responded to Leesville Road, less than a mile south of Charldon Drive, and found the car off of the road. The vehicle flipped multiple times after hitting a culvert.

Speed played a role in the wreck.

Tabitha F. White, 37 of Lynchburg, was not wearing a seatbelt. The victim was thrown from the Accord and died at the scene of the crash.

