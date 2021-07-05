People close to Bedford woman who was fatally shot Saturday ‘heartbroken’ after incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - People close to one Bedford woman are “heartbroken” after she was shot Saturday and later died.

34-year-old Daniel Norwood has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

That comes after an incident that happened around 10 p.m. on Burks Hill Road near Liberty Lake Park.

Norwood was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he allegedly shot 36-year-old Jessica Moore, who was driving.

People close to Moore didn’t go on camera Monday, but described her as sweet, smiling and happy.

Bedford police say two children were in the vehicle at the time, but they were not injured.

“So they’re not injured in any way. They were returned to their families that night,” said Todd Foreman, police chief.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for expenses in Moore’s passing.

