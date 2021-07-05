Summer travel rebounds as COVID-19 restrictions ease

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Richard Engelson is a road warrior.

“My first trip across the country was in 1959, in a ’55 Chevrolet, without AC,” he told us Monday morning.

When we caught up with him along Interstate 81 in Montgomery County he and his wife were heading home to Massachusetts after stops in Virginia and North Carolina.

It was their second road trip since the pandemic began.

“There were times, months, that I didn’t leave my house,” Engelson said. “I was afraid to go out.”

In western Virginia, the number of people taking Amtrak is rebounding. And so is traffic at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

In May, the number of air passengers was five times what it was for the same period a year ago. And 27% more than the month before.

Visitors we met in the terminal said they were happy to be traveling again.

“I’d say besides driving, this is my first big trip really on a plane to meet up with more that two or three people,” one person told us.

“And last summer we were not able to do our family vacation that we usually do, so it’s nice that we all have been vaccinated and are seeing our family again,” another added.

And back on I-81, Richard Engelson said he knows that many people are ready to hit the road, hoping to put the pandemic behind them.

“Oh definitely, you can see it,” he said. “You can see it.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.