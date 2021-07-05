Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A kayaker found dead in Montgomery County has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace. He was out for a float with family when he disappeared, leading to a search.

Emergency responders spent nearly two days searching miles along the New River for him.

Divers found Wallace’s body a few hundred feet from where he first went missing - just a few miles from Whitethorne Boating Ramp.

As the water levels came down, the search efforts picked up. Leaders said the water’s visibility became better, making it easier for teams to look.

“We were able to successfully find, locate and recover the body of the missing kayaker that we have confirmed is, is the missing kayaker, we found him at approximately two o’clock in the afternoon here with us and divers that actually just free-floated down, down the river in the search area,” said Sgt. John Koloda, with the Virginia Department of Conservation.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife helped lead the search. They say they found Wallace’s kayak submerged Saturday evening on their way back up the river.

“It was submerged but it was, it was probably a mile from this, this boat ramp, so how far it was, wasn’t from him. Probably three miles downstream,” said Sgt. Koloda.

Divers found Wallace’s body about 150 yards below Arsenal Falls.

“There have been accidents up there in the past; it’s probably the most dangerous area on this stretch of the river. And depending on the water levels, it can get even worse,” said Sgt. Koloda.

Wallace did have a life jacket, but was not wearing it at the time of the incident.

Emergency officials want to remind folks a life jacket is required when kayaking, and it is important to check water levels before you head out.

The Department of Wildlife and the Department of Conservation also wants to thank the multiple agencies and volunteers who helped with the search.

