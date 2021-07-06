Advertisement

$304.5 million in American Rescue Act funding announced for Virginia towns

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the Commonwealth has distributed about $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns.

Northam says these payments represent the first half of funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government, with the same amount to be provided in June 2022. These funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities directly from the federal government, as well as $4.3 billion Governor Northam and the General Assembly will allocate during a special session beginning August 2.

“Our Administration is committed to ensuring that communities of all sizes get the assistance they need to recover from the impacts of the pandemic—that’s why we expedited the distribution of funding for Virginia’s towns,” said Governor Northam. “These federal dollars represent an unprecedented opportunity to meet local response needs while also making transformative investments to support broad-based, equitable growth in every corner of the Commonwealth. We encourage collaboration across localities to maximize these funds for the benefit of all Virginians.”

“ARPA funding will provide significant assistance to state and local governments in a wide range of areas,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “We have worked diligently to ensure that all localities receive the funds designated for them, and we are excited to see the positive outcomes that will result for communities across Virginia.”

The ARPA established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF) to assist states and eligible units of local and tribal government with COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure improvements, according to a release from the governor’s office. Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet local needs.

Eligible uses of CSLFRF funds include:

· Supporting public health expenditures, including COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health care, and certain public health and safety staff

· Addressing economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector

· Replacing lost public sector revenue, providing government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic

· Providing premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors

· Investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expand access to broadband internet

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls
One dead in Campbell County crash
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Patrick County jogger still missing

Latest News

Shelter works to reunite families with lost pets
Center works to reunite lost pets following the Fourth of July holiday
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
Wallace has taken on a dozen different roles during his time at DPD.
Danville Police Lieutenant retires after more than three decades of service
Ex-Rail Yard Dawgs player and coach Cal Miska coaching at his summer hockey camp in Vinton.
Former Rail Yard Dawgs coach Cal Miska trains new wave of sharpshooters