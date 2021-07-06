Advertisement

ATV driver killed in Patrick County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of an ATV was killed in a crash Monday night in Patrick County.

Gary W. Jones, 45 of Spencer, died at the scene of the crash. He had not been wearing a helmet, according the Virginia State Police.

Police were called at 7:28 p.m. July 5 to the crash in the 400 block of Trents Store Lane.

Jones was driving a Polaris ATV northbound when it had a mechanical failure. The ATV ran off the left side of the road, and Jones overcorrected and traveled back into the road, where the ATV overturned, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls
Daniel Norwood mugshot
Bedford woman dead, man arrested after shooting Saturday night
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Jogger missing out of Patrick County

Latest News

Christiansburg man killed, two others injured in Giles Co. crash
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
One dead in Campbell County crash
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: I-81N crash causes Rockbridge County delays