ATV driver killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of an ATV was killed in a crash Monday night in Patrick County.

Gary W. Jones, 45 of Spencer, died at the scene of the crash. He had not been wearing a helmet, according the Virginia State Police.

Police were called at 7:28 p.m. July 5 to the crash in the 400 block of Trents Store Lane.

Jones was driving a Polaris ATV northbound when it had a mechanical failure. The ATV ran off the left side of the road, and Jones overcorrected and traveled back into the road, where the ATV overturned, according to police.

