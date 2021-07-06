Advertisement

Biden: With rise of variant, reconsider vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyper-local vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls
One dead in Campbell County crash
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Patrick County jogger still missing

Latest News

Shelter works to reunite families with lost pets
Center works to reunite lost pets following the Fourth of July holiday
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Fourth of July gatherings could help spread COVID-19 delta variant
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
A Look At River Safety Good Practices