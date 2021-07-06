Advertisement

Cemetery vandalism: Lynchburg Police looking for whomever is responsible

Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg
Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for whomever is responsible for theft and vandalism at the OId City Cemetery.

Police got the report June 29 that three gravestones were broken, one gravestone was stolen, one gravestone was damaged with spray paint and one podium was etched with scratches and writing.

Caption

Police say damage is estimated to be in excess of $3500, and they believe the vandalism took place between June 12 and June 29, 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls
One dead in Campbell County crash
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Patrick County jogger still missing

Latest News

Shelter works to reunite families with lost pets
Center works to reunite lost pets following the Fourth of July holiday
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
Wallace has taken on a dozen different roles during his time at DPD.
Danville Police Lieutenant retires after more than three decades of service
Ex-Rail Yard Dawgs player and coach Cal Miska coaching at his summer hockey camp in Vinton.
Former Rail Yard Dawgs coach Cal Miska trains new wave of sharpshooters