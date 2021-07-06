Center works to reunite lost pets following the Fourth of July holiday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families and pets reunited Tuesday after many went missing over the holiday weekend.

However, there are still some families searching for their four-legged family members.

“It’s very disheartening. I don’t know if she is alive, not alive, if she is scared,” Danielle Farwell said.

Farwell’s dog Hannah escaped from her family’s backyard late Saturday night when fireworks went off in their neighborhood.

“She’s been a member of our family for a very long time and we love her dearly and we just want to get her back,” Farwell said.

As the Farwells hunt for Hannah, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is doing what they can to get those lost pets home.

“We have been doing almost nonstop reunions this morning which we are very happy to do. And the dogs are really happy and the cats are really happy,” RCACP Operations Director Melinda Rector said.

In total, 34 dogs and cats came into the shelter between Friday and Monday.

That’s less than in years past, according to Rector, which means the shelter has space for any incoming animals.

“We are very fortunate and we are in a really good position. I don’t know if we have been in this good of position after a July the Fourth in a really long time so I’m very thankful for that and hope it stays that way,” she said.

In the meantime, the Farwells are asking you to keep a lookout for their dog Hannah and ask anyone who may have found their dog to give them a call at 916-709-5169.

Farwell family looking for missing dog Hannah (WBDJ7)

“I need to keep my head up and I need to keep looking for her every day and doing everything that we can to get her back,” Farwell said.

The RCACP is asking anyone who lost or found an animal to visit their website or give them a call.

They have a way for people to look through photos and descriptions of animals at the shelter to see if their lost pet is there.

There is also a form for anyone who has found an animal that can help get that potentially lost pet home.

