Christiansburg man killed, two others injured in Giles Co. crash

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and two others are injured following a July 1 crash in Giles County.

Around 1:30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Big Stoney Creek Road, just north of Norcross Road.

The driver of a Ford F-250 was going north, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.

The driver, 59-year-old David J. Mitchell, of Christiansburg, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries: a 37-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Dublin. The 37-year-old, who was the front seat passenger, was wearing a seatbelt. The other man was not.

The crash is being investigated by state police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

