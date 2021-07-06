Dabney S. Lancaster Community College seeks community input on name

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - After voting to change their name, the folks at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College are reaching out to the community.

The college is soliciting the assistance of the community, faculty, staff, and students in selecting a new name for the institution through an online survey.

They’re seeking to get as much input as possible from within the college and the community.

The college’s president will then convene a task force to review the names suggested from the survey and choose the top five for a second survey.

To submit a name suggestion and fill out the survey, follow this link: surveymonkey.com/r/DLrename.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.