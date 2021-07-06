Danville Police Lieutenant retires after more than three decades of service

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Lieutenant Mike Wallace, the evening hours of June 30th, into the early morning hours of July 1, were his last wearing a gun a badge. Wallace spent 34 years working for the Danville Police Department.

“Well I started work July 1, of 1987,” recalled Wallace.

Wallace applied straight out of High School with DPD, but was told he needed more life experience.

He got hired at 22-years old, but said he still was not entirely ready. He hasn’t looked back though.

“There have been several calls that have stuck with me, are still with me, but there was never a call that had me consider doing something else,” said Wallace.

Wallace has worn a slew of different hats, from patrol to community policing, working as a detective, in property crimes, the drug unit, and a position where you may recognize him most: the department’s public information officer. For three years, Wallace was the face of the police department for on camera interviews.

But his favorite position was being in the detective division.

Major Tim Jones has worked alongside Wallace for 28 of his 34 years. The two quickly became best friends, and soon developed a brotherhood.

“If someone like Wallace is on your case, he’s going to 110 percent and do his best to resolve it,” said Jones.

Getting that resolution is what Wallace says is the most rewarding part.

Through three decades, Wallace has seen loss, but also growth. In Danville, that was a once prosperous, manufacturing community, to poverty and then re-growth.

In policing, there’s been legislature changes, and years that crime was at an all time high.

“15, 16, 17 when we had the gang war in the city, that was difficult, the brazenness of the crimes was pretty amazing to me,” said Wallace.

But above his duty to his department, is his duty as a husband, a father to three girls and as a doting grandfather.

His family has always come first, but his dedication to the career, and to Danville is certainly not far behind.

