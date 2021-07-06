Hot and humidity weather continues

Sunny, hot, and humid weather continues

Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa

Late week rain and storms likely

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

The humidity continues to rise today leading to a hot and humid day. Afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 80s with lower 90s along and East of the Blue Ridge. Rain chances will remain limited to the higher elevations with most dry and mostly sunny. A slightly higher rain chance is possible by Wednesday afternoon as a front approaches from the Northwest and Elsa slides up from the South.

Hot and muggy today with a stray mountain storm. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The second half of the week remains influenced by an approaching cold front along with tropical moisture from Elsa. The current forecast has Elsa making landfall along Florida’s west coast by midweek, then moving northward into eastern North and South Carolina Thursday and Friday.

The NHC keeps Elsa's worst weather to our south and east. (WDBJ Weather)

Most models have favored a more southerly path away from our area with Elsa passing to our east. Still, the combination of additional tropical moisture and a nearby front should increase our afternoon storm chances Thursday into early Friday. Winds are not likely to be an issue other than in any stronger storms. Rainfall will generally be less than .50″ with the frontal passage except for any storms.

Elsa will bring us showers and storms, but the heaviest of the activity stays to our southeast. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend brings a return of the muggy, summer humidity along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Skies remain partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms.