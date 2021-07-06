Advertisement

Local band ‘Back Alley II’ reunites after 35 years

Back Alley first formed back in the 1970′s.
By Janay Reece
Jul. 6, 2021
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local band got the chance to play together again for the first time in 35 years.

Back Alley II first formed back in the 1970′s.

On Sunday, they were able to reunite and play at RockHouse Marina at Claytor Lake in front of a packed house.

It was the first time they’d played together since 1986.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to perform more concerts since Virginia is emerging from the pandemic.

