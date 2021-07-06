ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership.

The Zoo recently completed its largest capital project in 30 years, and introduced a female black bear named Hyde.

Mill Mountain Zoo has added other animals, including heritage goats, hogs and turkeys.

Niki Voudren briefed city council on the latest developments there.

“Mill Mountain Zoo is a wildlife conservancy,” Voudren told council members. “We heal, protect and preserve the health and viability of animals in our guardianship.”

Previously the Board Chair, Voudren became Executive Director on July 1. The organization has hired a new development director and operations director as well.

