Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo has new animals and new leadership.

The Zoo recently completed its largest capital project in 30 years, and introduced a female black bear named Hyde.

Mill Mountain Zoo has added other animals, including heritage goats, hogs and turkeys.

Niki Voudren briefed city council on the latest developments there.

“Mill Mountain Zoo is a wildlife conservancy,” Voudren told council members. “We heal, protect and preserve the health and viability of animals in our guardianship.”

Previously the Board Chair, Voudren became Executive Director on July 1. The organization has hired a new development director and operations director as well.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

Baby girl dies following house fire in Town of Appalachia
New Skater Wave For 2021
New Skater Wave For 2021
Baby Firefighter Appears 2021
Baby Firefighter Appears 2021
Council Presentations Zoo New Updates
Council Presentations Zoo New Updates
July 2021 DMV Visits Following COVID-19 Concerns
July 2021 DMV Visits Following COVID-19 Concerns