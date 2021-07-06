Advertisement

One person dead after being struck by truck on Lynchburg roadways

Anyone with information can contact 434-455-6047 to help with the case.
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An 82-year-old man died Tuesday after being hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck at the intersection of Belle Terre Drive and Forest Brook Road.

Lynchburg Police say they responded at around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a person being struck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as William Frederick Kidd, Jr., of Lynchburg.

The driver of the truck, charged with reckless driving, was identified as William Dequan Giles, 34 of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information can contact 434-455-6047 to help with the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

Baby girl dies following house fire in Town of Appalachia
New Skater Wave For 2021
New Skater Wave For 2021
Baby Firefighter Appears 2021
Baby Firefighter Appears 2021
Council Presentations Zoo New Updates
Council Presentations Zoo New Updates
July 2021 DMV Visits Following COVID-19 Concerns
July 2021 DMV Visits Following COVID-19 Concerns