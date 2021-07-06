One person dead after being struck by truck on Lynchburg roadways

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An 82-year-old man died Tuesday after being hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck at the intersection of Belle Terre Drive and Forest Brook Road.

Lynchburg Police say they responded at around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a person being struck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as William Frederick Kidd, Jr., of Lynchburg.

The driver of the truck, charged with reckless driving, was identified as William Dequan Giles, 34 of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information can contact 434-455-6047 to help with the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.