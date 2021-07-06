Advertisement

Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - At least 150 people were fatally shot nationwide in 400 shootings over the three-day holiday weekend as major cities confront a surge in homicides and shootings, according to gun violence data.

The “Gun Violence Archive” database compiled a list of shootings and victims nationwide over the July 4 holiday weekend. The 72-hour period from Friday to Sunday saw more than 400 shootings across the country with at least 150 people killed.

There were several mass shootings, including three teenagers and a 6-year-old shot in Norfolk, Virginia, four people killed in two separate shootings in Dallas and 14 people killed and 83 injured in multiple shootings in Chicago.

President Joe Biden announced efforts June 23 to stem a rising tide of violent crime in the nation. The plan would primarily crack down on gun violence, including those supplying illegal firearms, but would also provide money to cities that need more police and community support, according to the Associated Press.

“Crime historically rises during the summer, and as we emerge from this pandemic, the traditional summer spike may be even more pronounced than it usually would be,” Biden said.

The president also announced several executive actions on gun control in April.

Real-time U.S. gun violence statistics* for 2021, as of July 5th: •10,251 gun deaths •20,145 gun injuries •336 mass...

Posted by Gun Violence Archive on Monday, July 5, 2021

Homicides and shootings are up from the same period last year in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Houston, the AP reports. However, violent crime overall remains lower than five years ago.

Crime rates plummeted during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic but began to rise again last summer. Criminologists told the AP this was likely due to a variety of factors such as “historic unemployment, fear of the virus and mass anger over stay-at-home orders.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

