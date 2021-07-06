Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. has been indicted on two felony embezzlement charges.

The indictment was handed down Tuesday, July 6. WDBJ7 is looking into more information, including circumstances.

Jeffrey’s current term began in January and lasts through 2024.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.