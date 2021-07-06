Advertisement

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey, Jr. has been indicted on two felony embezzlement charges.

The indictment was handed down Tuesday, July 6. WDBJ7 is looking into more information, including circumstances.

Jeffrey’s current term began in January and lasts through 2024.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this developing story.

