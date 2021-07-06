Salem Fair attendance rebounds after slow start

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a slow start, hindered by bad weather and a double shooting, the Salem Fair came roaring back over the weekend.

Fair organizers say preliminary numbers put Saturday’s attendance in the top five busiest Saturday’s in the fair’s history, and Sunday looks like it was in the top two busiest Sundays ever.

Organizers say the bump in attendance may be due to a number of factors, including the fact that the Fourth of July lined up with a weekend this year.

Other folks, like Joey Martin, have their own theories.

“Well, after the happenings of Wednesday, we though it was gonna be a little slower, but I think everyone just wants to get out of the house,” he said.

Martin is a member of the Taylor Masonic Temple, which rents out its front yard as a parking lot during the fair each year. The increase in fair goers is a boon for businesses, with the $5 parking fee going toward donations for local kids.

“Our money goes to scholarships, we actually give away a lot of scholarships, and bicycles. We buy bicycles for all the elementary schools in the city of Salem,” said Martin.

The Salem fair typically attracts more than 350,000 people a year, according to the fair’s website. Organizers say an official tally of 2021′s visitation numbers will be made once the fair ends July 11.

