Advertisement

Salem Fair attendance rebounds after slow start

Crowds packed the Salem Fair over the holiday weekend.
Crowds packed the Salem Fair over the holiday weekend.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eric Miller
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a slow start, hindered by bad weather and a double shooting, the Salem Fair came roaring back over the weekend.

Fair organizers say preliminary numbers put Saturday’s attendance in the top five busiest Saturday’s in the fair’s history, and Sunday looks like it was in the top two busiest Sundays ever.

Organizers say the bump in attendance may be due to a number of factors, including the fact that the Fourth of July lined up with a weekend this year.

Other folks, like Joey Martin, have their own theories.

“Well, after the happenings of Wednesday, we though it was gonna be a little slower, but I think everyone just wants to get out of the house,” he said.

Martin is a member of the Taylor Masonic Temple, which rents out its front yard as a parking lot during the fair each year. The increase in fair goers is a boon for businesses, with the $5 parking fee going toward donations for local kids.

“Our money goes to scholarships, we actually give away a lot of scholarships, and bicycles. We buy bicycles for all the elementary schools in the city of Salem,” said Martin.

The Salem fair typically attracts more than 350,000 people a year, according to the fair’s website. Organizers say an official tally of 2021′s visitation numbers will be made once the fair ends July 11.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls
Daniel Norwood mugshot
Bedford woman dead, man arrested after shooting Saturday night
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Jogger missing out of Patrick County

Latest News

Busy Holiday Weekend At Salem Fair For 2021
Busy Holiday Weekend At Salem Fair For 2021
July 2021 Vector Space Create
July 2021 Vector Space Create
VA Animal New 2021
VA Animal New 2021
July 2021 Shooting Near Liberty Lake
July 2021 Shooting Near Liberty Lake