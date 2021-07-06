Advertisement

Searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’

Nearly two weeks have gone by since the disaster struck.
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Terry Spencer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said search teams continue to look for survivors, but they have not found “anything positive” such as livable spaces in the debris. While the effort is still officially called a search-and-rescue mission, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Missing motorcyclist found safe
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls
One dead in Campbell County crash
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Patrick County jogger still missing

Latest News

Shelter works to reunite families with lost pets
Center works to reunite lost pets following the Fourth of July holiday
River safety tips to follow as you head out on the water this summer
River safety tips to follow as you head out on the water this summer
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
Danville Lieutenant Retiring
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
A Look At River Safety Good Practices
Wallace has taken on a dozen different roles during his time at DPD.
Danville Police Lieutenant retires after more than three decades of service