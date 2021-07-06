Advertisement

Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say it appears a three-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound early Tuesday had accidentally shot himself.

State police are leading the investigation into the death.

The Town of Halifax Police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Halifax Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he died from his injury.

The child’s remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

State police said a handgun was found at the scene. Three adults and a second juvenile were at the home at the time; they were not hurt.

No charges have been placed.

