VDOT works to make repairs near Gristmill Drive in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to repair pipes near one roadway.

A large area of land has washed away next to Gristmill Drive.

VDOT says that stems from a failing storm sewer there.

They say part of the damage falls on a private stormwater pipe, but they plan to repair their end of things.

“We are scheduling the repair work and then the private property owner will have to repair their portion of the pipe that’s not on our roadway,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

They say there is no immediate threat to the road.

There is not a definitive timeline for those repairs.

