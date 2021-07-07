Advertisement

11-year-old sister saves toddler who nearly drowned

By WFXT staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WFXT) - A frantic 911 call from a Massachusetts home captured the moments after a young child was found floating in the pool.

The family says thanks to the dispatcher on the line and his 11-year-old sister, their baby is still alive.

Ava Jones says her nearly 2-year-old brother got out of the house and fell into the water.

“I went to the side of the pool, and I pulled him out of the water,” she said. “And I wasn’t even checking if he was breathing yet, I just ran and screamed for my mom.”

Her uncle, Rob Hamilton, ran to get help.

“(Ava) was unbelievable,” he said. “She reached right over, picked him up with some super-strength or something and brought the baby down here where I was.”

The toddler was blue and not breathing, so his uncle gave him CPR with the help of the dispatcher on the phone. After a few minutes, the child started crying.

The sound of his cries can be heard on the 911 call recording.

The dispatcher, Rebecca Maccaro, said she was just doing her job.

“It’s not for being a hero or glory; it’s just because I know today this child is going to be OK,” Maccaro said. “That’s all it is, just helping people. It’s part of our job. That’s why we do it.”

