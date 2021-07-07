Advertisement

14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton

Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.(Vinton Police Department)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy.

The Vinton Police Department needs help finding Maddix Brothers, who was last reported seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, at a home near the Rolland E. Cook School on Jefferson Avenue in Vinton.

Police say a clothing description is unavailable, but Maddix has braces on his top teeth and a mullet haircut.

Maddix has brown hair and eyes. He is 5-feet-11-inches and 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Vinton Police Department at 540-983-0617.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
The latest on Elsa.
Elsa regains hurricane strength; local impacts by Thursday
Christiansburg man killed, two others injured in Giles Co. crash

Latest News

Virginia sees more than 250 new COVID cases Wednesday
Marine Pfc. Henry E. Ellis was accounted for on September 29, 2020.
Roanoke Marine killed in Korean War accounted for decades later
10-year-old Beahlen Deacon
PB&J Theatre Offering Summer Camp and Year-round Classes
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 7, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 7, 2021