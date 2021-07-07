20 bus driver positions open at Lynchburg City Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools says a large shortage of bus drivers is to blame for adjusting school start and end times.

The district released the upcoming school day times for each level Tuesday.

Those changes stem from a shortage of about 20 bus drivers.

They say the problem has lingered for years, but COVID has made it worse.

“It’s about as worse as it’s ever been, but we’ve had problems recruiting drivers for years. It’s just with COVID we lost quite a few,” said Steve Gatzke, senior director for finance and operations.

They say they’re exploring options to help attract more drivers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.