Advertisement

20 bus driver positions open at Lynchburg City Schools

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools says a large shortage of bus drivers is to blame for adjusting school start and end times.

The district released the upcoming school day times for each level Tuesday.

Those changes stem from a shortage of about 20 bus drivers.

They say the problem has lingered for years, but COVID has made it worse.

“It’s about as worse as it’s ever been, but we’ve had problems recruiting drivers for years. It’s just with COVID we lost quite a few,” said Steve Gatzke, senior director for finance and operations.

They say they’re exploring options to help attract more drivers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
The latest on Elsa.
Elsa regains hurricane strength; local impacts by Thursday
One person dead after being hit on Lynchburg roads

Latest News

Children's Farmers' Market
Feeding SW Virginia Teams With Libraries
Feeding SW Virginia Hosts Speaker
Lynchburg Schools Change Start Times
Lynchburg Schools Change Start Times
Children's Farmers' Market
Feeding Southwest Virginia, Roanoke Public Libraries host Children’s Farmers’ Market