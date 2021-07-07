Advertisement

Americorps NCCC volunteers work at Natural Bridge park

Members of Americorps NCCC work on a trail in the Natural Bridge State Park.
Members of Americorps NCCC work on a trail in the Natural Bridge State Park.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even when they’re in just one location, their work can be as varied as clearing brush, or making a play area where kids can learn.

“So we made, like, utensils out of wood, and like plates, and we were able to think about what would kids like and what is around here that we can use,” Bethany Levy said about their work on a playhouse.

Americorps NCCC brings 18- to 28-year-olds out for ten months to help out, covering their expenses and providing a small stipend.

“So you’re not always working out in nature,” explained leader Brian Landers. “You could be in the middle of a city working in a park, at a vaccine clinic like you said, or building houses for Habitat for Humanity.”

They’ve been at Natural Bridge for two months, where they built structures in the Children’s Discovery Area and worked on other projects.

“It’s a different experience,” Levy said, “like I never I would have thought I would know how to make structures, or level ground, or build things. It’s not something I have any experience in. So you get to try out a lot of different things.”

“So there’s a huge range of experiences that you can have with N-triple-C,” said Landers.

Concluded Levy: “It’s sort of an adventure.”

But one that leaves behind something to be proud of.

“Really looking back and saying: we did that,” Landers said. “And we’re going to leave it here for somebody to enjoy and for the community to experience is really rewarding.”

