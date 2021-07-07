Baby girl dies following house fire in Town of Appalachia

APPALACHIA, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-month-old girl died following a fire in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road early Monday morning.

The Town of Appalachia Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire that is now being looked into by State Police.

At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

A 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were able to safely escape the home. The woman was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where she was treated and released.

The remains of the 8-month-old girl were found after the fire was extinguished, and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The origin and cause of the fire are yet to be determined.

