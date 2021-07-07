Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team

FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations Cup horse jumping competition in Rome, in this Friday, May 28, 2021, file photo. The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Twenty-nine-year-old Jessica Springsteen is making her Olympic debut.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. Equestrian announced Monday that Jessica Springsteen would be making her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream.

Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3. The team will be led by chef d’equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson.

“I feel very confident that the seasoned group of riders that we will be sending to Tokyo is in top current form and peaking at just the right time,” Ridland said in a statement.

Farrington is 40, Ward 45 and Kraut 55, and the trio has competed at a combined seven Olympics.

Springsteen, ranked third behind Kraut and Ward, will be riding 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

