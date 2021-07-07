Advertisement

Crews quickly extinguish Roanoke house fire

House fire on Ray Road in SE Roanoke
House fire on Ray Road in SE Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning.

At 11:06 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1000 block of Ray Road SE. They found smoke coming from a house; the fire was under control within about half an hour, according to fire crews.

The residents had been notified of the fire by working smoke alarms and escaped safely. But the two adults and two children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

