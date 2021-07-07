Danville to resume utility disconnections for past due accounts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville announced Wednesday it would resume utility service disconnections for delinquent residential accounts beginning September 1.

The city will also resume charging a $50 delinquent account fee for all utility customer classes.

The city said it is mailing notices to those with past due balances of more than 35 days. Any portion of the balance past that is due before September 1 in order to avoid fees and service cutoffs.

The city emphasized that federal funding is available for those with COVID-19-related income loss. Residents can contact the Danville Department of Social Services to apply for assistance beginning July 12.

Customers who live in Pittsylvania, Halifax or Henry counties need to contact their local DSS to see if assistance is available there.

