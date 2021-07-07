EARLY YEARS: PB&J Theatre is a partnership with Roanoke Ballet Theatre for a one-stop shop to educate youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 10- year-old Beahlen Deacon lights up when you ask her about her time on the stage.

“I have done a lot of theatre...I love doing acting. It’s my thing. This is my first time at PB and J, and I absolutely love it,” she says.

Beahlen is one of the campers at the new PB&J Theatre Company.

For her, there’s nothing more fun than being with other kids who share her love for performing.

“I think knowing that people are enjoying watching me and my fellow actors perform and I love when I’m on stage. There’s

so many kids just like me who love acting as much as I do,” says Beahlen.

Director Pat Wilhelms says PB&J Theatre started as a partnership with Roanoke Ballet Theatre to offer youth an affordable

option to learn both acting and dance. “RBT was looking for the theatre component of Roanoke Ballet Theatre, and asked if

I would teach acting classes in the neighborhood, so that was the springboard. So, then it kind of blossomed to summer

camps, year round classes,” says Wilhelms. We also asked, how did PB&J gets its unique name?

“I just loved it. What can I say? It says youth. It says fun, and our tagline is nurturing the creative spirit. So, nourishing and nurturing at the same time is what we’re all about,” she says.

Whether your child is a stage veteran, like Beahlen, or just trying out their acting chops, Wilhelms says PB&J Theatre is the place for them.

“It’s all about developing their empathy skills, their confidence,” says Wilhelms.

Beahlen is a shining example of that confidence.

She says any kid who thinks they might be interested, should give the PB&J theatre camp a try.

“It is so fun. I highly recommend it. They should expect to be coming home with happiness,” says Beahlen.

Click here for more information about the next performance, or you can call (540) 309-3830, or email

pbjtheatreco@gmail.com. Performances take place at the Heights Community Church Amphitheatre.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.