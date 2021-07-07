Advertisement

Feeding Southwest Virginia, Roanoke Public Libraries host Children’s Farmers’ Market

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children in one hometown brought home bags of produce following a fun event Wednesday afternoon.

Feeding Southwest Virginia has teamed up with Roanoke’s Public Library System for a children’s farmers’ market.

This is just the beginning of a series of markets that will visit library branches throughout the city.

It allows children to use their own ‘money’ to pick their produce to take home.

“I think the whole program learns kids how to have a budget and pick out fruits and vegetables and be healthy, and it is a great part of the community,” Williamson Road Librarian Toni Vinciguerra said.

The children’s farmers’ market will be available at the following locations throughout the summer:

  • Gainsboro Library – July 8th – 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Belmont Library – July 14th – 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • Raleigh Court Library – July 21st – 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Main Library – July 28th – 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Gainsboro Library – August 11th – 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • Melrose Library – August 18th – 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

