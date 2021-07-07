Hull’s Drive-In looking for helpers

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at Hull’s Drive-In are looking for a little help.

They’ve put out the call for paid and volunteer workers to handle concessions and ticket sales. Work would be when Hull’s is open, every weekend from late March through October, and some weeknights during the summer months for special events.

“We’ve hit that time of the season when people are going on vacations and traveling a bit,” said Executive Director Lauren Sumner. “So some of our regulars are not able to be here as regularly as they are earlier in the season. So we like to give other folks an opportunity.”

The Hull’s Angels non-profit has run the drive-in for twenty years, keeping the local landmark open after the original owners retired.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.