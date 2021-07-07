Hunger Free America makes stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of Feeding Southwest Virginia gathered at the food bank’s Community Solutions Center in Roanoke Wednesday morning to welcome Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America.

The national, nonpartisan nonprofit organization visited Southwest Virginia on a coast-to-coast journey to highlight food insecurity across the country.

Pam Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, highlighted the organization’s children’s feeding program, kids’ farmers market and food farmacy.

This summer, Berg is driving 8,000 miles through 24 states to visit food-related sites to mark his 20th year with Hunger Free America, meeting with hunger relief organizations and elected officials along the way to advocate for the policy solutions needed to end hunger.

Officials say the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect low-income households that were already struggling with poverty and hunger before the health crisis.

In March 2021, the federal SNAP program (formerly called food stamps) provided 759,165 Virginians with $160 million worth of food, a 35-percent increase in spending over February 2020.

“Hunger is a suburban, rural, and urban issue. It’s an issue from Alaska to Virginia to Maine and we really need a national movement to finally end it,” said Berg.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.