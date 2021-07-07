Local law enforcement, other organizations urge gun safety for kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning in the town of Halifax.

Virginia State Police say it appears the toddler accidentally shot himself - and now local law enforcement and other organizations are urging gun safety.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office has hosted free in-person firearm safety and awareness training since 2016

Deputies developed the program after fielding many questions from the community about safe gun handling, storage, and state gun laws.

“To have a basic knowledge is very important, so if ever you’re in the situation where you encounter one, you know how to safely handle that situation,” says Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange.

Participants handle red dummy guns, which don’t have functioning parts, but are a similar weight and feel to a real firearm.

“Even if you don’t choose to be a gun owner yourself, it’s very important that you take steps to educate yourself and your children, because the possibility of them being in a home where firearms are possessed or being around a firearm at some point in their life is very likely,” adds Sheriff Orange.

Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator Jill Lucas Drakeford says one in three homes in the United States has guns.

This is why free gun locks are available at local practices and hospitals, and why she and others hold seminars upon request for kids and families.

“If you choose to have a gun in your home when there are children in the home, it has to be locked up and unloaded,” says Lucas Drakeford. “It’s really hard for them to distinguish between what a real gun is and what a fake gun is.”

“We know that children as young as the age of three are strong enough to pull the trigger of a gun, and so we never want to have a handgun or any type of a gun in an area where a child is.”

For more information about the Roanoke County Sheriff’s gun safety classes, click here.

