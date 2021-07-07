Lynchburg Police urge reporting animals seen in hot cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With temperatures in the 90s across our hometowns, Lynchburg Police Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball has issued a reminder about leaving pets unattended in vehicles during warm weather.

If you do observe a pet inside of a vehicle that appears to be in distress, here is how Ball says you can help:

Call the LPD non-emergency number at 434-847-1602. or call 911 to request an animal control officer or LPD officer to respond and resolve the situation appropriately.

Police urge you to stay with the vehicle, if possible, to get updated information to police.

