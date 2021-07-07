Advertisement

Lynchburg Police urge reporting animals seen in hot cars

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With temperatures in the 90s across our hometowns, Lynchburg Police Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball has issued a reminder about leaving pets unattended in vehicles during warm weather.

If you do observe a pet inside of a vehicle that appears to be in distress, here is how Ball says you can help:

Call the LPD non-emergency number at 434-847-1602. or call 911 to request an animal control officer or LPD officer to respond and resolve the situation appropriately.

Police urge you to stay with the vehicle, if possible, to get updated information to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
The latest on Elsa.
Elsa regains hurricane strength; local impacts by Thursday
One person dead after being hit on Lynchburg roads

Latest News

Abuse Report At Raleigh Court
Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation
Official: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls
Extension announced of expanded child care subsidy program for Virginia families
Danville to resume utility disconnections for past due accounts