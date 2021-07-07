Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Botetourt County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Monday.

Walter Gilliam, 52 of Lynchburg, died at the scene of the crash.

About 2:25 p.m. July 5, police were called to the motorcycle crash in the 12500 block of Craig Creek Road.

Police say his Kawasaki VN200 motorcycle had gone off the road and overturned.

