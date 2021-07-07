Name released of man killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Monday.

Walter Gilliam, 52 of Lynchburg, died at the scene of the crash.

About 2:25 p.m. July 5, police were called to the motorcycle crash in the 12500 block of Craig Creek Road.

Police say his Kawasaki VN200 motorcycle had gone off the road and overturned.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.