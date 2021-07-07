Operation Dry Water: 5 people arrested, 120 boating safety citations issued over holiday weekend in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During Operation Dry Water, Conservation Police Officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources netted five operators for boating under the influence and more than 100 violators of boating safety.

Operation Dry Water took place over the Fourth of July weekend, where 98 CPOs patrolled 41 bodies of water across the state. During 94 patrols that were conducted, officers were in contact with 770 boats.

“In the effort to keep Virginia’s waterways safe, CPOs were out on the water in force, looking out for boaters who were under the influence and boaters who did not have the proper safety equipment on their boats,” the DWR said.

The patrols resulted in five arrests for boating under the influence, 219 boating safety law warnings and 120 boating safety citations being issued.

CPOs also responded to seven boating accidents, which resulted in two deaths.

“As a law enforcement organization, we strive to promote safe boating practices and encourage compliance through outreach and education. As alcohol is a significant contributing factor to serious boating accidents, it is critical for folks to plan ahead and designate a sober operator so everyone is able to enjoy themselves and get off the water safely” said Major Ryan Shuler, Deputy Chief of Law Enforcement for DWR.

So far this year, there have been 40 boating accidents in Virginia, which has resulted in 14 people dying. DWR said most of the deaths could have been prevented by wearing a life jacket.

Anyone who sees impaired or reckless boat operators are encouraged to report them to CPOs by texting DWRTIP plus your tip to 847411, by calling at 800-237-5712 or emailing Wildcrime@dwr.virginia.gov

For more information on boating safety, click here.

