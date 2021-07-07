Advertisement

Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be “regular and satisfactory,” the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had a suffered a “severe” narrowing of his colon.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly following his Sunday surgery to remove the left side of his colon, and that intravenous therapy had been suspended.

Bruni said final examination of the affected tissue “confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.”

Francis underwent three hours of planned surgery Sunday. He is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming no complications, the Vatican has said.

Among those offering get-well wishes was U.S. President Joe Biden, a Catholic who has cited Francis in the past. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a daily briefing Tuesday that the president “wishes him well and a speedy recovery.”

Bruni said Francis appreciated all the prayers coming his way.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages and the affection received in these days, and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” he said.

Francis has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth due to an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
The latest on Elsa.
Elsa regains hurricane strength; local impacts by Thursday
Christiansburg man killed, two others injured in Giles Co. crash

Latest News

An 11-year-old boy was killed in the accident. His 15-year-old brother remains in the hospital...
Fireworks crew helped theme park riders whose raft overturned
The already-challenging search and rescue effort has been made more complex as Elsa churned...
Condo collapse death toll rises to 36 as rescuers battle storm
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Elsa weakens to tropical storm as heavy rain, winds batter Florida
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Searchers aim for ‘closure’ in condo collapse with no signs of survivors