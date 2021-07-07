Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are not anticipated against a Roanoke nursing home after an investigation into abuse claims, with the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office saying there is not enough evidence.

Raleigh Court Health and Rehab Center has been the subject of an investigation for several months.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell told WDBJ7 said July 7, 2021 there is not enough medical proof of abuse to proceed with prosecution.

When Helen Norfleet died, she was 96 years old. According to her death certificate she died from acute renal failure, pleural effusion, pneumonia, failure to thrive, dementia, osteomyelitis on the left foot and several other factors.

But Julie Parsons, Norfleet’s granddaughter, said because of COVID restrictions, she hadn’t been allowed to visit Norfleet in person for several months, and via window and computer screen visits, she watched her grandmother’s hygiene decline.

“Her hair would be so greasy it would look wet,” said Parsons in January 2021.

Norfleet also tested positive for COVID-19 during that stretch, and fell out of her bed, resulting in severe bruising on her face, according to Parsons. Later, Parsons was told Norfleet had a wound on two of her toes that had gotten so bad, amputation was necessary. It was in a hospital bed, Parsons said, she saw extensive bruising on her grandmother.

Parsons then filed a police report, which resulted in an affidavit for a search warrant for Norfleet’s medical records at Raleigh Court Health and Rehab. Norfleet died the next month after being moved to a different facility.

