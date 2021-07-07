Roanoke Police Chief addresses increase in gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a good amount of movement in the middle of the afternoon outside the Roanoke Police Department.

Inside, Chief Sam Roman says the last few days have been “very long.”

Last week, officers responded to two shootings that happened less than 24 hours apart, and less than two miles from one another.

These are two additional shootings since WDBJ7 learned at the end of June the city has had 30 gun-related incidents this year.

Statistically, more serious crimes occur during the summer months, but another new and disturbing statistic continues to prevail in Roanoke.

“Looking specially at incidents, specifically incidents of gun violence, the troubling thing is that we’re finding both the offenders’ and victims’ age is getting younger and younger,” said Chief Roman.

Roman says the age group of 16-25 is what RPD is hoping to infiltrate right now, but the question then transitions to, how are they reached, especially those over 18.

“As the officers are out and about on patrol, they are patrolling areas where we find these at-risk over-18 individuals, and they step out and talk with them, not from an enforcement perspective, but from a perspective of what can we do to enhance their success. We find success with those conversations sometimes and sometimes we don’t,” said Roman.

Another challenge RPD faces is staffing. There are over 35 department vacancies. It’s been over five years since the department has been fully staffed.

“It inhibits your ability to be efficient. When you have a full complement of officers you can really be strategic and efficient; we just have to think of ways to get the job done with less people,” said Roman.

But Roman says patrolling hasn’t stopped, and neither have new tactics to scale back the violence.

“Making sure that we are engaged in offender-focused and offender-based strategies in solving crimes. In other words we don’t view everyone as a suspect, but we identify those who consistently show up in crimes and we go after and target those people,” said Roman.

