Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk man

Pacific Romeo
Pacific Romeo(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a missing Norfolk man.

Norfolk Police are looking for Pacific Romeo, who is a white man, 85 years old, 5′8″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing a pink and white striped short-sleeve shirt and khaki pants, and driving a red 2011 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plate number JKU7584.

Police say he suffers from a “cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Norfolk Police at 757-441-5610.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke City Council member indicted on embezzlement charges
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
The latest on Elsa.
Elsa regains hurricane strength; local impacts by Thursday
One person dead after being hit on Lynchburg roads

Latest News

Lynchburg Police urge reporting animals seen in hot cars
Abuse Report At Raleigh Court
Prosecution not expected against nursing home after abuse investigation
Official: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls
Extension announced of expanded child care subsidy program for Virginia families
Danville to resume utility disconnections for past due accounts