Tropical Storm Elsa hits Florida; local impacts by Thursday

Tropical Storm Elsa hits Florida

Hot, muggy air returns Wednesday

Greatest impacts remain east

WEDNESDAY

The humidity continues to rise today leading to a hot and humid day. Afternoon highs return to the mid to upper 80s with lower 90s along and East of the Blue Ridge. Rain chances will remain limited to the higher elevations with most dry and mostly sunny. A slightly higher rain chance is possible by Wednesday afternoon as a front approaches from the Northwest and Elsa slides up from the South.

THURSDAY

Elsa remnants will enter the Carolinas Thursday morning then move toward Virginia by the afternoon. Numerous showers are expected along with increased breezes.

Showers and storms move in on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING & IMPACTS: The best chance of more organized rain will fall across the Southside Thursday, but everyone will receive at least some rain from the quick-moving tropical system. Models currently have .50″ to 1″ rainfall over the Southside with less than a quarter inch elsewhere. Winds are also likely to increase, gusting 15-25 mph at times.

Rain is expected to enter the area by Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend brings a return of the muggy, summer humidity along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Skies remain partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms.