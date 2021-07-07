Advertisement

Virginia prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

(Source: Pixabay)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to arrive on Thursday bringing heavy rain and flash floods to central and eastern Virginia.

“Current predictions indicate that Tropical Storm Elsa may affect portions of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “We will continue to monitor the forecast and the potential impacts on the Commonwealth, working closely with local governments to support their needs. Now is the time for Virginians to take precautions and make sure they are prepared.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency suggests preparing for the storm by knowing your evacuations zone, creating a plan in case of emergency and packing emergency supplies.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to hit Virginia as a tropical depression. Forecast changes frequently, so the officials recommend keeping up to date with your local news and weather team.

For more information on preparing for the storm visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website.

