Work to improve Lynchburg road could take ‘years’ after pedestrian death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Cars are driven Wednesday on Forest Brook Road.

Those drivers come through just one day after a pedestrian was killed by a driver close to Forest Brook Road and Belle Terre Drive.

The incident is part of a history of safety issues along the roadway.

“It’s really hard for pedestrians to walk the streets because it’s no room,” said Theresa Palmer.

Palmer has lived along the road for years.

She says the shoulders give no room for people to walk, and drivers often go above the posted limit of 30 miles per hour.

“They really speed through here sometimes, about 40, 50 sometimes,” said Palmer.

In May 2020, city council adopted a plan to help make improvements to the roadway, a vital connector to Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road.

That plan stems from a study done by the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, which was released in February 2020.

Those improvements include road realignment, new sidewalks and curbing.

In an email to WDBJ7 Wednesday, interim city manager Reid Wodicka says, “it will likely be several years before that project is constructed due to the timing of how these projects proceed,” saying they’re currently awaiting pre-application review from VDOT.

Back on Forest Brook, cars will continue to go by while residents like Palmer await those improvements.

“It would help the people to go through safer and pedestrians to be able to walk,” she said.

Lynchburg Police say since February 2020, they’ve responded to 11 crashes in the area of Forest Brook Road.

