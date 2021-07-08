Advertisement

34% of VT students fully vaccinated; deadline less than month away

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - About two-thirds of Virginia Tech students still have summer work to complete.

Data released Thursday show only 34% of students enrolled for the upcoming school year have submitted proof of vaccination against COVID.

“We need to get to 100%, either vaccination cards for our students, or submission for a request for a religious exemption or a medical exemption,” said Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech’s Associate Vice President for University Relations.

According to Owczarski, the online submission process is simple.

“You take a picture of it, you just upload the JPEG into the system, and you’re done. It takes about a minute,” he said.

The university hopes many more students have already begun getting their vaccines – or are even fully protected – but have not yet submitted proof.

“The idea is, by August 6, if we’re all vaccinated, we can go full steam ahead with the fall semester,” said Owczarski.

Depending on which vaccine students prefer, it’s really crunch time to get shots in arms.

“If you’re seeking a two-dose vaccine, you’re pretty much at the time where you’ve got to have the first one by now,” said Owczarski.

In fact, the Virginia Tech vaccination dashboard says July 8 was the final day to get the first Moderna dose to meet the school’s timetable.

Students getting Pfizer have one more week to get their first shot.

The university has not announced a backup plan for if it does not hit its deadline.

To upload your vaccination card, click here. To view the latest dashboard data, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
A 50-year-old Franklin County man is facing felony abuse charges following his grandson's death.
Franklin Co. man charged with felony child abuse after grandson dies
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
Areas across the Southside and Piedmont have the best chance of localized flooding Thursday.
Soggy, cool Thursday as Elsa remnants arrive
Buena Vista postal service employee killed in crash

Latest News

Virginia Tech Vaccination Requirement
Coronavirus
Second Virginia child under ten dies from COVID-19 complications
COVID Team Distributes Vaccine Info
COVID Team Distributes Vaccine Info
DoC, Roanoke City Jails prepare to reopen to visitors